Jefferies Financial Group Boosts ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $99.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.08.

ON Semiconductor Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $84.36 on Wednesday. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $87.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.97.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total value of $408,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,754,469.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,200. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ON Semiconductor

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 100.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

