Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Cut to “Neutral” at Nomura

Nomura downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GT. StockNews.com began coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ GT opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 701.35 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $15.69.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 346.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

