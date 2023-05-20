Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI) PT Raised to $16.00 at Compass Point

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Compass Point from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Price Performance

NASDAQ:REFI opened at $14.08 on Wednesday. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $17.93. The company has a market cap of $254.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.77.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.35%. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.95%.

In other news, insider John Mazarakis acquired 10,000 shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.19 per share, for a total transaction of $131,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 243,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,753.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth about $245,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth about $5,183,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth about $5,087,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth about $53,000. 15.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators and property owners in the cannabis industry.

