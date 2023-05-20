Robert Bruce Kay Buys 3,000 Shares of Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Stock

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) CEO Robert Bruce Kay bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $15,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lifetime Brands Price Performance

Shares of LCUT opened at $5.17 on Friday. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.91.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $207.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lifetime Brands Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifetime Brands

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 533.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 287.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 604.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 49.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 161.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Lifetime Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lifetime Brands in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Lifetime Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

About Lifetime Brands

(Get Rating)

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.