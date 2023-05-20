ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Truist Financial

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PRA. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ProAssurance from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on ProAssurance in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ProAssurance in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

ProAssurance Trading Down 0.2 %

PRA stock opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.61. ProAssurance has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $24.50.

ProAssurance Dividend Announcement

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.30). ProAssurance had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $272.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ProAssurance will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is currently -399.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProAssurance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ProAssurance by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,890,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $145,815,000 after purchasing an additional 38,705 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,140,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,806,000 after purchasing an additional 74,033 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in ProAssurance by 8.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,731,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,954,000 after acquiring an additional 292,936 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in ProAssurance by 2.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,019,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,349,000 after acquiring an additional 60,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ProAssurance by 12.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,395,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,266,000 after acquiring an additional 266,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

