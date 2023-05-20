Amar Murugan Sells 8,389 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) EVP Amar Murugan sold 8,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $17,113.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,727.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Amar Murugan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 2nd, Amar Murugan sold 4,221 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $15,322.23.

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.66. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $9.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.32). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 166.74% and a negative net margin of 373.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 million. Equities analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 893.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 6,394.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 334.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 6,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATRA shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. It also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

Featured Articles

