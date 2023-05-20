Insider Selling: Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Director Sells $16,155.00 in Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total transaction of $16,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,521.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $108.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $60.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.67. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $113.07.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,037,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,069,159,000 after buying an additional 420,731 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,663,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,345,068,000 after buying an additional 608,371 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,466,000 after buying an additional 4,044,744 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,753,000 after buying an additional 5,354,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,503,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,660,000 after buying an additional 127,481 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ICE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.