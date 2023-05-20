Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) SVP Buys $16,280.00 in Stock

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) SVP Douglas J. Tucker purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.35 per share, for a total transaction of $16,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,505. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %

MSBI stock opened at $19.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $28.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.85.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $76.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Midland States Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

MSBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $25.50 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Midland States Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $379,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 691,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,805,000 after buying an additional 28,545 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after buying an additional 13,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 19.9% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 219,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after buying an additional 36,430 shares during the last quarter. 60.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

