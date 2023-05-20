Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Lowered to $320.00 at Guggenheim

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Guggenheim from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HD. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $323.25.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $290.88 on Wednesday. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $294.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $290.67 and a 200-day moving average of $306.05.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,063 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,718,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 107,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,555,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

