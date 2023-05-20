Joseph Stilwell Acquires 500 Shares of Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Stock

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Rating) major shareholder Joseph Stilwell acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.09 per share, with a total value of $18,045.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,169 shares in the company, valued at $5,455,689.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 8th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 2,517 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $90,612.00.

On Thursday, May 4th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 3,254 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.19 per share, with a total value of $117,762.26.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Joseph Stilwell purchased 2,513 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.75 per share, with a total value of $92,352.75.

On Monday, April 24th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 2,049 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.75 per share, with a total value of $75,300.75.

On Friday, April 21st, Joseph Stilwell purchased 4 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.75 per share, with a total value of $147.00.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 957 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $35,409.00.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 1,350 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $49,950.00.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Joseph Stilwell purchased 859 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $31,783.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 854 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $31,598.00.

Sound Financial Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of SFBC opened at $36.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.24 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.13. Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $35.01 and a one year high of $44.99.

Sound Financial Bancorp Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sound Financial Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This is a boost from Sound Financial Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Sound Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFBC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 294.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 16,033 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 13,880 shares during the period. M3F Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 173,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after buying an additional 10,110 shares during the period. Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 320,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,880,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It involves attracting retail and commercial deposits from the general public and local governments and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences, commercial and multifamily real estate, construction and land, consumer, and commercial business loans.

