StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Westwood Holdings Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday.

Westwood Holdings Group Trading Down 1.4 %

WHG stock opened at $12.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.65. Westwood Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $16.80.

Insider Activity

Westwood Holdings Group ( NYSE:WHG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The asset manager reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.46 million during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 5.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%.

In related news, insider Matthew Lockridge sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $41,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,509.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew Lockridge sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $41,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,509.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leah Bennett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $25,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,812 shares in the company, valued at $500,674.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,713 shares of company stock worth $146,072. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 23.6% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 278,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 53,093 shares in the last quarter. Aegis Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,111,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 82,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 82,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

