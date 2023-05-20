William R. Peeples Acquires 1,491 Shares of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Stock

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) Director William R. Peeples purchased 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $15,744.96. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 819,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,648,819.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Community West Bancshares Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of CWBC stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. Community West Bancshares has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.88.

Get Community West Bancshares alerts:

Community West Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Community West Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Channel Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Community West Bancshares is a bank holding company for Community West Bank, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. Its products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and fixed rates, fixed maturity certificates of deposits, cash management products, and lending products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Community West Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community West Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.