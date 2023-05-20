HighTower Advisors LLC Has $4.97 Million Position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 204,864 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $4,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFBC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 290.6% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFBC stock opened at $19.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.62 and its 200-day moving average is $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $26.72.

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $264.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.70 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.25%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

First Financial Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

