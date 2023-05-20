Prudential PLC Has $190,000 Position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Prudential PLC increased its position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,381 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in iQIYI by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 12,751 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in iQIYI by 1,404.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in iQIYI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in iQIYI by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.44% of the company’s stock.

IQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on iQIYI from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. HSBC cut their price target on iQIYI from $8.00 to $6.40 in a report on Wednesday. OTR Global upgraded iQIYI from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.70 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iQIYI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ opened at $4.96 on Friday. iQIYI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $7.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -248.00 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.

