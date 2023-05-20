HighTower Advisors LLC Has $4.95 Million Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,656,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,917,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,208,000 after acquiring an additional 384,355 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 645.0% in the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 215,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,302,000 after purchasing an additional 186,535 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,820,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 748,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,174,000 after purchasing an additional 93,346 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $82.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.41. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $69.51 and a 1 year high of $85.63.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.