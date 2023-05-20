HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 481,940 Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) by 129.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 855,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481,940 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $4,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WTI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 64.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in W&T Offshore in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in W&T Offshore in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in W&T Offshore in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in W&T Offshore in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average is $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $612.20 million, a P/E ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.98. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $9.16.

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $131.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.08 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 735.09% and a net margin of 30.13%. W&T Offshore’s revenue was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WTI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on W&T Offshore from $8.00 to $8.20 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W&T Offshore in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

