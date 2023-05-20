HighTower Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 191,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,574,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,426,000 after buying an additional 4,023,346 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1,178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 934,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,494,000 after buying an additional 1,020,709 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,344,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,543,000 after buying an additional 780,086 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $9,338,000. Finally, Valence8 US LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,899,000.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock opened at $29.32 on Friday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $29.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.97.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

