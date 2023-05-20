HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 66,015 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating) by 168.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,015 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $5,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planning Center Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 525,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,759,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $580,000. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 45,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 7,426 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,182,000.

BATS VUSB opened at $49.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.19 and a 200-day moving average of $49.08.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

