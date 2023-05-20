HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 105,611 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 106.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 205,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,611 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $5,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 41,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FREL opened at $24.10 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a one year low of $22.29 and a one year high of $30.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.44 and a 200 day moving average of $25.35.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.