Prudential PLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 15,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 9,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Performance

EWY opened at $62.05 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $68.81. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.77.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

