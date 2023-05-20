HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 47,501 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) by 86.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 47,501 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.49% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $5,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 8,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 110,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWW stock opened at $60.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52-week low of $43.65 and a 52-week high of $63.33.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

