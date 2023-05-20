HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 18,506 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,506 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $5,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 245.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 109,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 77,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 163,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

DFAS stock opened at $51.35 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.11 and a 52 week high of $58.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

