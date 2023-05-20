14,532 Shares in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 44.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 38.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TOST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Toast from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Toast from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Toast in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Toast from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Toast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Toast Stock Down 1.1 %

In other Toast news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $556,661.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $556,661.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephen Fredette sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $26,522.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,425,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,171,625.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 391,727 shares of company stock worth $7,509,345 in the last ninety days. 20.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $20.81 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $26.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.02.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Toast had a negative return on equity of 29.74% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

