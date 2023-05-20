Prudential PLC Makes New Investment in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 1.0% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 55,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 51,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENB. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.1 %

Enbridge Increases Dividend

ENB opened at $37.09 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $47.67. The company has a market cap of $75.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 293.26%.

Enbridge Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.