Prudential PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Prudential PLC reduced its position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,014 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in XPeng were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XPEV. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 137.4% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after buying an additional 132,487 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in XPeng by 8.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in XPeng by 13.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in XPeng by 37.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in XPeng by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,215,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,756,000 after purchasing an additional 619,993 shares during the period. 24.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on XPeng from $11.00 to $10.70 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Macquarie lowered XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on XPeng from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. HSBC cut XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on XPeng from $8.92 to $7.21 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.26.

XPEV opened at $9.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. XPeng Inc. has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $35.35.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

