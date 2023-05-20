StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James started coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.43.

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $26.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.76. Western Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.12). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $523,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 78,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 23,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 23,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 11,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

See Also

