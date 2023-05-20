Workday (NYSE:WDAY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Workday (NYSE:WDAY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Workday Stock Performance
Shares of WDAY stock opened at $195.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a PE ratio of -135.91 and a beta of 1.28. Workday has a 1-year low of $128.72 and a 1-year high of $206.68.
Workday Company Profile
