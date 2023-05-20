StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WCN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $165.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.22.

Waste Connections Trading Up 0.6 %

WCN opened at $140.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of $113.50 and a 12-month high of $148.20.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waste Connections news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $135,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,431 shares in the company, valued at $465,277.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Waste Connections news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $135,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,431 shares in the company, valued at $465,277.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $200,325.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,836.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,955. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Connections

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter worth $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter worth $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

