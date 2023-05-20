WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on WESCO International from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of WESCO International in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on WESCO International from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.00.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE WCC opened at $134.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.95. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $175.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Insider Activity

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that WESCO International will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 10,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.56, for a total transaction of $1,736,446.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,075,148.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.56, for a total transaction of $1,736,446.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,075,148.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 4,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total value of $794,216.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,461,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,532 shares of company stock valued at $17,217,762 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WESCO International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,889,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturer products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.