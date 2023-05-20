Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Performance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $97.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.51. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a twelve month low of $78.26 and a twelve month high of $107.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CTO Eric Gebhardt sold 2,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total value of $237,546.83. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 21,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,117.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Fetsko sold 7,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $803,139.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,244 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,689.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Eric Gebhardt sold 2,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total transaction of $237,546.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 21,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,117.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 34,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 47,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 10,761 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 674.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 21,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 18,621 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 6,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

