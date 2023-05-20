Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Veritiv from $150.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

VRTV opened at $112.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Veritiv has a twelve month low of $94.50 and a twelve month high of $161.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.42.

Veritiv ( NYSE:VRTV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 4.83%. Analysts predict that Veritiv will post 20.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Salvatore A. Abbate sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $608,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,568,869.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $506,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Veritiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Veritiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Veritiv by 1,390.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

