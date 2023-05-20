StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VMC. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.08.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $197.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.93. The company has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $199.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $468,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,852. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vulcan Materials

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $217,300,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at $120,092,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 17,016.6% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 413,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 411,291 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $62,023,000. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at $51,468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

