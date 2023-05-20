Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VMI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $389.00 to $352.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valmont Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.75.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:VMI opened at $284.72 on Thursday. Valmont Industries has a 1 year low of $213.27 and a 1 year high of $353.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $297.68 and a 200-day moving average of $316.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by ($0.03). Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries will post 15.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 549 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $160,857.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,749 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,684,457. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron M. Schapper sold 4,033 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.24, for a total transaction of $1,247,164.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,629 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,214,631.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valmont Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 1,500.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 2,125.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1,628.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets. It operates through the Infrastructure and Agriculture segments. The Infrastructure segment includes five primary product lines such as Transmission, Distribution, and Substation, Lighting and Transportation, Coatings, Telecommunications, and Renewable Energy.

