Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Valhi from $26.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Valhi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Get Valhi alerts:

Valhi Stock Performance

Valhi stock opened at $13.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.14. Valhi has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $54.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $374.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valhi

Valhi ( NYSE:VHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $402.60 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Valhi by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Valhi by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Valhi by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 52,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Valhi in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Valhi by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Valhi

(Get Rating)

Valhi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of titanium dioxide pigments. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Component Products, and Real Estate Management and Development. The Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments for paints, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.