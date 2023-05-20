Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Valhi from $26.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Valhi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.
Valhi Stock Performance
Valhi stock opened at $13.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.14. Valhi has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $54.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $374.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.46.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valhi
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Valhi by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Valhi by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Valhi by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 52,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Valhi in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Valhi by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Valhi
Valhi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of titanium dioxide pigments. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Component Products, and Real Estate Management and Development. The Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments for paints, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics.
