Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

VIPS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.30 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Vipshop from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Vipshop from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.08.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VIPS opened at $14.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day moving average is $13.73. Vipshop has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $16.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vipshop

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Vipshop will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth about $155,030,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 828.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,465,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,828,000 after acquiring an additional 9,338,651 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 362.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,236,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321,593 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 255.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,488,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth about $40,843,000. 49.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.