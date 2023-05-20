Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Vector Group Stock Up 2.1 %

VGR opened at $11.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average is $12.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.04. Vector Group has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $14.39.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Vector Group had a net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $363.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Vector Group will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 117,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $1,420,260.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 347,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,198,905.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $65,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,374.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 117,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $1,420,260.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 347,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,198,905.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Vector Group by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Vector Group by 228.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vector Group by 3,686.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Vector Group by 187.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

