StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Unitil (NYSE:UTL)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Unitil from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Unitil Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of UTL stock opened at $55.16 on Thursday. Unitil has a twelve month low of $44.67 and a twelve month high of $61.10. The stock has a market cap of $887.52 million, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.77 and a 200 day moving average of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $161.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 9.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unitil will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unitil during the first quarter worth approximately $10,354,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 338.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 109,588 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 39.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 352,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,129,000 after purchasing an additional 100,420 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil during the third quarter worth $3,342,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 349,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,946,000 after purchasing an additional 56,620 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unitil Company Profile

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the local distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Others. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

