StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Unitil (NYSE:UTL)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Unitil from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.
Unitil Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of UTL stock opened at $55.16 on Thursday. Unitil has a twelve month low of $44.67 and a twelve month high of $61.10. The stock has a market cap of $887.52 million, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.77 and a 200 day moving average of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unitil during the first quarter worth approximately $10,354,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 338.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 109,588 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 39.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 352,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,129,000 after purchasing an additional 100,420 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil during the third quarter worth $3,342,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 349,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,946,000 after purchasing an additional 56,620 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Unitil Company Profile
UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the local distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Others. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.
