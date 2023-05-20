Visa (NYSE:V) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on V. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.08.

V opened at $233.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97. Visa has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.94.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at $36,060,850.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $592,209.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,671 shares of company stock valued at $42,943,080 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $2,268,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $352,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $2,830,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

