Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VAC. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $223.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Down 2.2 %

VAC stock opened at $125.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.18. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a one year low of $110.08 and a one year high of $165.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.70. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

