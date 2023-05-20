Vale (NYSE:VALE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on VALE. Citigroup cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vale from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $13.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.87. Vale has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $19.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.99.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 38.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vale will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,165,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,138,775,000 after buying an additional 11,393,498 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 35,578,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,773,000 after buying an additional 2,305,324 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 7,636.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,263,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $581,453,000 after buying an additional 33,820,650 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 31,582,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $498,371,000 after buying an additional 393,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,763,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,214,000 after buying an additional 8,334,786 shares in the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

