Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.70-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.465-$1.495 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion. Synopsys also updated its FY23 guidance to $10.77-$10.84 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SNPS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $434.70.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $408.50 on Friday. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $267.00 and a 52-week high of $418.40. The stock has a market cap of $62.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $375.54 and a 200-day moving average of $350.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,038,340.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 2,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Featured Articles

