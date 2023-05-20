Prudential PLC Buys 4,577 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 92.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen Lawrence B bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $538,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 147,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 44,460 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 511,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.70.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 95.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.96.

In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $220,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,177,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,009,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

