Prudential PLC Purchases Shares of 6,145 Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,145 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 43.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 34.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 19,135 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 7.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 8.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 9.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $179,187.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,284 shares in the company, valued at $498,116.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $179,187.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,284 shares in the company, valued at $498,116.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total value of $586,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,066 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,723.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,105 shares of company stock valued at $831,824. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Toll Brothers Trading Down 1.7 %

TOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.09.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $66.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $67.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.12 and a 200 day moving average of $55.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 12.92%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.29%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

