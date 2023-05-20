Prudential PLC Has $318,000 Stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Prudential PLC grew its stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,527 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMO. Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 20,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 21,678 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,589 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 978 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 20.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Imperial Oil Stock Up 0.7 %

Imperial Oil stock opened at $46.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day moving average is $50.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12-month low of $39.95 and a 12-month high of $58.99.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.13. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.3674 dividend. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 14.64%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen.

