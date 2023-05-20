Prudential PLC Takes $322,000 Position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 381.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,122,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,011,000 after purchasing an additional 889,032 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Wolfspeed during the 3rd quarter worth $48,325,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Wolfspeed during the 3rd quarter worth $40,827,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 621,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,191,000 after purchasing an additional 353,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter worth $21,565,000.

Shares of NYSE:WOLF opened at $44.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $125.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.11 and its 200 day moving average is $65.76.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.54 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregg A. Lowe bought 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.94 per share, with a total value of $250,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,855 shares in the company, valued at $24,111,838.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Wolfspeed news, CEO Gregg A. Lowe acquired 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.94 per share, with a total value of $250,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,855 shares in the company, valued at $24,111,838.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Replogle acquired 10,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $502,307.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,993.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WOLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Wolfspeed in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.83.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

