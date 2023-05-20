News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in News were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of News during the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in News by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 193,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 10,964 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in News in the 3rd quarter worth about $913,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in News in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in News in the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other News news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 23,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $409,212.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 63,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,961.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of News stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.97. News Co. has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. News had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 4.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NWSA. StockNews.com began coverage on News in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

