Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,026 Shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 75.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:UITB opened at $46.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.63 and its 200-day moving average is $46.20. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.92 and a twelve month high of $48.46.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

