Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $850,000 Stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CORT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,187,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,037,000 after acquiring an additional 719,416 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,846,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,498,000 after acquiring an additional 487,962 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,332,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,915,000 after acquiring an additional 458,414 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 458,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,312,000 after acquiring an additional 148,864 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,740,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,754,000 after acquiring an additional 114,571 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CORT. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.29.

CORT opened at $24.10 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $30.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day moving average of $22.74.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $105.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $716,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,508.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

