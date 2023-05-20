Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,609,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,459,000 after acquiring an additional 93,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,173,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,770,000 after acquiring an additional 30,481 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 108.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,529,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,835,000 after acquiring an additional 794,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,212,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,736,000 after acquiring an additional 14,684 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 0.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 974,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FN shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities cut their price target on Fabrinet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Fabrinet from $161.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fabrinet from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.57.

NYSE:FN opened at $95.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.15. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $74.57 and a 1 year high of $140.18.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

