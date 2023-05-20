Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 827 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Bunge were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the third quarter worth about $184,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Bunge by 10.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 320,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,442,000 after acquiring an additional 30,763 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Bunge by 2.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bunge by 96.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bunge Stock Up 1.8 %

BG opened at $90.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.65. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $80.41 and a twelve month high of $118.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.69.

Bunge Increases Dividend

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.22.

About Bunge

(Get Rating)

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Featured Stories

